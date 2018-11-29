Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Life is But a Mystery

Alas, I miss the days of fun and play,

Splurging on candy, donning fairy wings,

Such surprises sprang each and every day,

Carousels, clowns, water balloons and swings,

The days got longer; spring led to summer,

Building sandcastles, collecting seashells,

Leaves changed color–I thought: What a bummer,

Splashing in the water, seeking cockleshells,

One day it seemed my childhood had passed,

Homework, tests and essays consume my time,

I find that now life moves much too fast,

The morning clock sounding its daily chime,

All things pass like the changing of seasons,

Life flows; a mystery following its own reasons.

–By Amrita Bhasin