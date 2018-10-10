Somewhere between photo diary and a fashion story to me, these images are the result of a short-notice project, when a friend designed and sewed a pair of overalls and recovered an umbrella in hopes of collaborating on photos within the week. We brought on a friend new to modeling, met up early in the morning, and dove right in. After months of second-guessing my artwork, it was a wonderful reminder of what can be accomplished when I let go of inhibitions, don’t worry about planning or perfection, and just DO. ♦

Overalls, umbrella, and styling: Natalie Della Selva

Model: Miski Omar















