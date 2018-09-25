We see our art as visceral and related to very intense emotional reactions that come from the deepest parts of us. We believe rebirth is also related to the visceral aspect of our lives–transforming things after circumstances that leave a mark on us forever. With the illustrated drawings on the clothes, like the tiger, we also wanted to represent the energy and animal spirit within each and every one of us. ♦
Related Articles
September's theme is REBIRTH. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
About Rookie
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here, and find out how to submit your work here!