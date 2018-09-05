Little Renaissances is a series of illustrated poems that explore the small rebirths, the things that evolve and change within us constantly, in all their awkward and imperfect rhythms. It focuses on how we can all want to view change as something that is seamless and proud, like looking at something as grand and archaic as a renaissance painting. In actuality, we more often experience the types of change that fizz under us in different ways like little renaissances, and they aren’t always so extravagant. ♦
September's theme is REBIRTH.
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish.