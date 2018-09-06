About three years ago, I moved to my mother’s hometown, Thatta. It’s a small town–peaceful yet drained of life sometimes. I have always wanted to move away. Now I am. I’ll soon be leaving here to go back to the city, Karachi, and start art school. These photographs are a last look at my life here. I loved spending my time outside the house, in our backyard, with lots of plants and a family of mongooses (I couldn’t get photos of them–they usually hate my footsteps). It’s always peaceful outside and helps me think. I’m going away from home and this is my goodbye. ♦











