Happy new moon, Rookies! School’s back in session, and you know what that means—it’s time for another Virgo new moon! Virgo is the sign of wisdom, so this is a great time to learn a new subject, study an idea that’s always fascinated you, or teach a friend something you love to do. This sign is all about service, so consider picking up a skill that will help you help others. No matter what you decide to pursue, the stars are aligned to help you better understand yourself, others, and the world around you.

The thing about learning is that it means there’s something you don’t know, which can be intimidating. It’s totally normal to be nervous about beginning a new class or activity, but everyone has to start somewhere. If you’re stressed about taking on the unknown, think about something you’re good at, and try to recall what it was like when you first started doing it. It might feel effortless now, but you had to put in a lot of practice to get there. You’ve come a long way, and you can do the same with what happens now too!

With Neptune opposite this new moon, things feel confusing, and it could be easy to doubt yourself. Trust that you decided to do this for a reason, and don’t listen to people who aren’t being supportive. If you keep your wits about you, this will be one of the best new moons this year! That’s because this moon is on the receiving end of supportive rays from lucky Jupiter, ensuring that you have encouraging teachers and mentors on your side to guide you. The moon is also in sync with intense Pluto, which gives you plenty of stamina to keep going when things are tough.

The best thing you can do under this new moon is be open to things playing out in a different way than you expected! Treat this time in your life as a learning experience–one that will leave you much better off than when you began it. Study hard, and you’ll be an expert before you know it.