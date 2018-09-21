Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

September's theme is REBIRTH. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

This week’s playlist pays tributes to reusing and recycling golden oldies. It’s a compilation of songs that are either covers of originals or include samples of older songs. Sometimes it’s not the first rendition of a song that becomes a hit, but the second or third, and when that happens it can lead to a magical musical renaissance. Happy listening! ♦