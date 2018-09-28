Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

September's theme is REBIRTH.

Ready to reinvent yourself? A blank canvas can sometimes be scary but this mix of upbeat throwbacks and current bops are the perfect balance of angsty and feel-good tunes to accompany you while you cut your bangs and get rid of half your closet! ♦