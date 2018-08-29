Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Hi Everyone!

This year marks three years since I joined Rookie as a contributor. In celebration of this milestone, I watched some of my old videos. I realized I’ve grown a lot since I was a senior in high school–and it has been recorded on the internet for everyone to see! It is both beautiful and scary. I remember that in high school, I did a lot of things–I played tennis, I made art, and of course I wrote. I did these things because I was good at them and because I was told to embrace being well-rounded. As I transitioned into college and now as I transition into my senior year, I am told to find a way to pick just one thing so I can get my adult life started. Suddenly, being well-rounded means I am indecisive and that I lack knowledge about who I am and what I want out of life. Have you ever felt the desire to have multiple creative pursuits, the pressure to be well-rounded, and then suddenly the coercion to just pick one thing? This video asks the question, “How important is it to be well-rounded?” I will also ask these other questions:

How are we pressured into being “well-rounded”?

Does being well-rounded make life harder? Or is it good for us?

Should we embrace trying everything?

How does decision-making become harder as we get older?

See you next month! ♦