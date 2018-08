Decorate your walls with these inspirational reminders.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

August's theme is WORK IN PROGRESS. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Looking for inspiration, Rooks? Alia made these beautiful posters featuring some of her favorite words to live by. Print them out to decorate your walls, lockers, notebooks, and more!

Download this reminder from Solange here:



Or bring some of Lauryn Hill’s wisdom to your space here:



Download these inspiring words from Gloria Steinem here:



And finally, find this quote from Rumi here:



Enjoy! ♦