ORIGAMIRANDA: Where are you from?

ALEJANDRA LICONA: I was born in Mexico City



What’s your favorite activity?

Imagining the future as parallel versions of what’s currently happening.



What does your work consist of?

I have my own lingerie company, I work for Barragán, and sometimes I take photographs.



Have you ever encountered frontiers or barriers that present themselves as obstacles to develop your work?

Sometimes I feel like the only real support I get is from women, both professionally and personally. It’s super hard to make connections or bond with men in my experience. Having a space to show work as a female artist is very hard; even when spaces claim to be inclusive, most of the time they’re not. I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s probably because of internalized sexism, which is usually hard to overcome and is a process.

Can you tell us some of the mechanisms you use in order to overcome such obstacles?

Making powerful bonds with girls and women. We are always stronger together and we deserve to have what we want and work for.



What’s your favorite place in Mexico?

Chiapas.



What’s your favorite place in the world?

I’d love to visit Japan!

ORIGAMIRANDA: Where are you from?

TABATA ROJA: I’m originally from the now extinct Distrito Federal (a.k.a. Mexico City)



What’s your favorite activity?

Being behind a camera and spending time with my friends.



What does your work consist of?

I’m a cinematographer, self-taught chemical photographer, I create daguerreotypes, and I’m a feminist activist.



Have you ever encountered frontiers or barriers that present themselves as obstacles to develop your work?

Just because I’m a woman, a lot of times I’m considered weak or unintelligent in my workplace. It’s such a waste of energy having to validate myself or prove something to other people. In my case, it’s twice the work since I’m a woman as well as self-taught. There’s a common belief that university is the only way; I get judged every now and then from people with this prejudice when they don’t know my work.

Can you tell us some of the mechanisms you use in order to overcome such obstacles?

Taking criticism. I’m also thankful when people show their true colors, because it’s easier to cut ties that way.



What’s the coolest dream you’ve ever had (personal, professional or just an actual dream)?

Being a part of the shift in collective consciousness, actively helping and working from ground zero to vindicate our place in society and history, and helping each other feel more freedom in our own skin.



What’s your favorite place in Mexico?

Moroleon, Guanajuato.



What’s your favorite place in the world?

Prague.

ORIGAMIRANDA: Where are you from?

DULCE MASSE VEGA: I was born in Ecatepec, Estado de México.



What’s your favorite activity?

I’m not quite sure of what I absolutely like doing, but I certainly spend my time daydreaming: coming up with elaborate plans or making up stories that could belong in a cartoon.



What does your work consist of?

I’m an electronic music producer. I compose ambient music with textures, I make beats to dance at parties, and I’m a DJ (my stage name is OLY). Over half a year ago I also started doing hand-poked tattoos.



Have you ever encountered frontiers or barriers that present themselves as obstacles to develop your work?

There’s a lot of times when being small and a woman takes a toll on what music dudes think of my abilities, but in the end I don’t really care. I’m doing what I love, which is a feeling that resonates for me and others. Another complication that comes to mind is that because I don’t work on my image as much, people don’t take me as seriously, which makes me really sad sometimes.