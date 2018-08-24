Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

My current work in progress is a memoir that has the working title, Pieces of a Girl. It is in essence, a story of becoming, which for me has been all about assembling and making sense of all of the different pieces of me. This includes my influences, like I wrote about in this Rookie comic essay. It means examining the parts of me that conflict: The girl who loved reading and writing and wanted straight A’s in everything versus the girl who regularly ditched school. The proud weirdo… who also really wanted to fit in. It also means acknowledging and working through the things I’ve done that I don’t like.

We are works in progress, the sum of many parts. For this prompt, I want you to look at your puzzle pieces, explore the things that make you who you are for better or worse. You can pay tribute to something that has defined you in a poem or vignette. You can compare and contrast different parts of your life in a comic or collage. Celebrate yourself, analyze yourself, or do a bit of both and send the artistic result along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Friday, August 31 at 6 PM EST.

Last month, we asked you to tell a story from multiple perspectives. Here’s what you came up with…