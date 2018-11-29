Life is But a Mystery
Alas, I miss the days of fun and play,
Splurging on candy, donning fairy wings,
Such surprises sprang each and every day,
Carousels, clowns, water balloons and swings,
The days got longer; spring led to summer,
Building sandcastles, collecting seashells,
Leaves changed color–I thought: What a bummer,
Splashing in the water, seeking cockleshells,
One day it seemed my childhood had passed,
Homework, tests and essays consume my time,
I find that now life moves much too fast,
The morning clock sounding its daily chime,
All things pass like the changing of seasons,
Life flows; a mystery following its own reasons.
–By Amrita Bhasin