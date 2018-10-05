







































In case you missed it, last week, we shared exciting news: We’ve partnered with Google’s Made with Code to bring you an extra special Collage Kit that gives you the tools to make your own multi-media collage (no Photoshop, no scissors, no glue) and teaches you a bit of code.

Made with Code’s mission is to introduce young women to coding, showing us that things you love are made with code, and that coding can be fun and a rad career path, too. Women and gender nonconforming folks are still massively underrepresented in coding, and we’re so glad Made with Code is working to change that.

To celebrate our collaboration, we had a party in NYC. We partnered with the YWCA to bring girls from all over NYC, and some Rookie readers came, too. If you weren’t able to attend, here are some of our favorite snaps from the event, which included a Q&A with Tavi and Google software engineer Kaitlin Gu, a coding tutorial (that you can do, too!), and old-fashioned zine-making.

A few Q&A highlights: Tavi and Kaitlin discussed their creative outlets and how breaking down barriers has propelled their careers; Tavi explained how knowing coding would have given her more creative freedom when she created Style Rookie; and Kaitlin reinforced that it’s OK to feel lost and to do things at your own pace. We could not agree more!

P.S. There’s still time to make your own collage! Later in October, we’ll publish a gallery of your creations. To submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and city by 6 PM EST on Monday, October 8. In your email, please use the subject line “October Collage.” Save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible.



This coding project & event were generously sponsored by Made with Code. The content was produced by Rookie.