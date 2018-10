Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Where Everything Is Clear

We walk down the sandy steps of the walkway.

Beyond the shoreline is a school of dolphins leaping through the salty air.

The undertow in my life is pulling strongly,

And I long to be protected and safe from the tsunami of the real world.

Looking out at the ocean in front of me, I wonder where the catamaran is traveling to.

Everyone around me laughs and plays happily,

Where everything is clear.

–By Julia Kessler