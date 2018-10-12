If you’ve been feeling a little lost for inspiration or stuck in a creative rut this week, look no further! We have a bunch of seriously talented young creatives who are here to give you a little insight into how they got their start, and how they stay inspired and keep producing exciting and unique work! ♦
October's theme is SPIRIT. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here, and find out how to submit your work here!