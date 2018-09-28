Mermaids are known as mystical creatures whose beauty and chants attract even the most reluctant pirates. They are legends impregnated with truth–fantastic beauties. As part of our community, Ita and Havi bring an overflowing amount of wild, blossoming female energy. Their allure attracts us like waves leading us to an ocean–an ocean where we can forget about ourselves, and we can swim surrounded by rebirth, chants, and wide, vast beauty. ♦

–By María Isas