I was inspired by the concept of “rebirth” itself. I’m always trying to reinvent myself with all the positivity around me. We can start over anytime, anywhere. Letting go of things you no longer need, thoughts, dreams, toxic things, finding new peace. My life motto is: Stay close to everything that makes you feel alive. This set uses water as a conductor of renewal–it speaks through it–demonstrating how we must flow and keep a clean state of mind. A poem by Edgar Allan Poe came to mind, and it was an instant match.

The Sleeper

At midnight, in the month of June,

I stand beneath the mystic moon.

An opiate vapor, dewy, dim,

Exhales from out her golden rim,

And softly dripping, drop by drop,

Upon the quiet mountain top,

Steals drowsily and musically

Into the universal valley.

The rosemary nods upon the grave;

The lily lolls upon the wave;

Wrapping the fog about its breast,

The ruin moulders into rest;

Looking like Lethe, see! the lake

A conscious slumber seems to take,

And would not, for the world, awake.

All Beauty sleeps!—and lo! where lies

Irene, with her Destinies!

–Edgar Allan Poe ♦