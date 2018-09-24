Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Our latest collage kit is an extra special one: We’ve partnered with Made with Code to learn a whole new way to make multi-media collages using code. Google’s Made with Code is dedicated to showing you that coding is a vehicle for self expression, creativity, and a reminder that things you love are made with code!

This collage tutorial will teach you useful coding principles like sequencing, loops, and conditionals, giving you the tools to make a rad, interactive design! Like all of our collage kits, we’ve commissioned beautiful artwork and backgrounds. Rather than downloading images and chopping them up in Photoshop or with your scissors, you’ll be using code to manipulate images and make your own digital masterpiece. Head to Made with Code to make your own collage, and then send us your creations!

Later in October, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages you’ve made with our Made with Code kit. To submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and city by 6 PM EST on Monday, October 8. In your email, please use the subject line “October Collage.” Save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Happy coded collaging!

P.S. To bring this initiative to as many girls as possible, Made with Code has partnered with YWCA chapters across the country to host coding events with Rookie filled with fun, learning, and snacks. Stay tuned for updates!



