About three years ago, I moved to my mother’s hometown, Thatta. It’s a small town–peaceful yet drained of life sometimes. I have always wanted to move away. Now I am. I’ll soon be leaving here to go back to the city, Karachi, and start art school. These photographs are a last look at my life here. I loved spending my time outside the house, in our backyard, with lots of plants and a family of mongooses (I couldn’t get photos of them–they usually hate my footsteps). It’s always peaceful outside and helps me think. I’m going away from home and this is my goodbye. ♦
Loved this! I’m also moving out of home to new city… to study in university.Log in to reply
Very excited but still feeling anxious about leaving home. btw, i’m looking for pen pal… would like to b one?