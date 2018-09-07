Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Sometimes due to the age of a song and the era it was released, or just the twist a new singer has decided to put on it, covers can be more popular and more widely known than the originals. This playlist hosts a collection of cover songs that have put a new spin on the original, transforming the song into something it was never imagined to be before. ♦