This Collage Kit by Elly is full of images that conjure ideas of rebirth, past lives, and the future: David Bowie, flowers, wallpaper, layered oil paintings, psychic readings, and more. Have fun creating your own dreamy scene!
Download these motifs of growth here:
Get creative with these images, found here:
For some mega rebirth inspiration, bring some new life to this background:
Or go with these patterns:
And finally, you can find this page of painted backgrounds here:
Later in September, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Elly’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Tuesday, September 18. In your email, please use the subject line “September Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦