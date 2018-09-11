Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

September's theme is REBIRTH. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

This Collage Kit by Elly is full of images that conjure ideas of rebirth, past lives, and the future: David Bowie, flowers, wallpaper, layered oil paintings, psychic readings, and more. Have fun creating your own dreamy scene!

Download these motifs of growth here:



Get creative with these images, found here:



For some mega rebirth inspiration, bring some new life to this background:



Or go with these patterns:



And finally, you can find this page of painted backgrounds here:



Later in September, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Elly’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Tuesday, September 18. In your email, please use the subject line “September Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦