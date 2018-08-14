This is the first chapter of Twilight Valley, a new comic series. The story continues in Twilight Valley: Book One, which debuts at Flame Con, a queer & trans comics fest, this weekend in NYC. You can pre-order the first issue of the comic book, or you can get a digital PDF version.
Thanks for reading, I hope you enjoy!—Annie
Twilight Valley
