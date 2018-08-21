These photos are sentimental notes of the changes in my life and in my work. I took a very long break from creating images and when I returned to it, these were the photos that stamped my arrival. Thank you to Taryn, Talore and Ariana for being my muses. I’m thrilled to have these amazing people in my life that help me figure out my place in a world that’s always there and always waiting for me. ♦

















