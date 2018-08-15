Every time I start a new painting, or shirt design, or any illustration, I always take so many photos at every stage showing how it all came together. I thought that if I could collate some of these from different projects, it would show just how easy it can be to pursue art beyond being just a hobby. You don’t necessarily need all the fancy and expensive drawing tools or computer programs to be professional and effective. ♦
