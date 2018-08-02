Sometimes I find my quiet place in spaces filled with the most distractions. Wether it’s in reflection, prayer, or meditation, we are constantly entering our headspace. ♦
Related Articles
August's theme is WORK IN PROGRESS. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
About Rookie
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here, and find out how to submit your work here!