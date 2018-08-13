Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Happy new moon, Rookies! This new moon is a Leo solar eclipse, just like the one last year around this time. Eclipses accelerate growth, so whatever started to sprout last summer should be in full bloom now!

The eclipse last August brought up important lessons about visibility. How willing are you to be seen doing what you love? Are you ready to let people see the real you? How do you see yourself? These are all important questions that you’ll have to keep digging the roots of under this eclipse. Leo is the sign of confidence, so you may find that you start to feel more self-assured in whatever you began last year. You’re much clearer on what your talents are now, and are ready to nourish them with the TLC they need to thrive.

This moon is right on top of Mercury retrograde, giving this energy a very retrospective feel. It’s a great time to think about what took off since last year vs. what stagnated. With Jupiter forming a square to this eclipse, it’s easy to become disenchanted with your progress. Leo rules the heart, so if your heart’s not in whatever you’re doing, maybe it’s time to let that thing go. If you do, you’ll have way more time and energy to do things you actually love! Meanwhile, there’s no need to rush. The cosmos says you’re in exactly the right place at the right time.

The most exciting thing about this eclipse is that it’s in a “yod” formation with Neptune in Pisces and Pluto in Capricorn. This aspect is known as the “Finger of God,” and it makes a long, triangular shape in the horoscope wheel that looks like a finger! These are known for pushing you towards where you’re really meant to be. With these two seriously spiritual planets pointing towards the eclipse, this moon is going to help you heal and deal with some of your most profound issues and inquiries.

A lot can happen in a year, and you’ve made it this far. How much further do you want to go in the next 12 months? Tell the stars, and let them light the way forward!