Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

August's theme is WORK IN PROGRESS. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Can you feel nostalgia for a time you’ve never known? This mix helps find an answer–a collection of songs that blend elements from different eras, known and unknown. Electronic beats of the future meet jazz improvisations of generations past; doo-wop vocals confront postmodern echoes. Hit play, travel through time, and let the memories (real or imaginary) flood your mind! ♦