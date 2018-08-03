Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

August's theme is WORK IN PROGRESS. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Nature is a fantastic, beautiful thing. Access to nature is a blessing and spending time outdoors can be truly healing in many ways. I love listening to music outdoors. The sounds of the environment combining with the sounds we make is beautiful, energizing, and calming at best. The following songs are the perfect accompaniment to the sounds of birds warbling, a river running, leaves rustling, and insects chirping during these sunny days. ♦