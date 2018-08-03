Illustration by Lucia S.

Nature is a fantastic, beautiful thing. Access to nature is a blessing and spending time outdoors can be truly healing in many ways. I love listening to music outdoors. The sounds of the environment combining with the sounds we make is beautiful, energizing, and calming at best. The following songs are the perfect accompaniment to the sounds of birds warbling, a river running, leaves rustling, and insects chirping during these sunny days. ♦