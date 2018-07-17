I took these photos last year and now when I look back at them they seem different from my memories somehow, like, “Did it ever happen? Or is it just a picture?” “What was I thinking then? What do I think of them now?” They are day-to-day moments through the perspective of found frames combined with light and shadow play. ♦
