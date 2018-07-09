Symmetry breaking is the phenomenon in which something emerges out of nothing by redefining nothingness itself.

This means identity resides between nothingness and infinite potentialities.

That is, we create an idea of someone in our heads, even involuntarily and subconsciously, often out of nothingness…

…projecting our wishes, our desires, our dreams onto this effigy…

…creating something that we want to see, that we want to accept.

Of course, there is an element of reality to the fictitious persona we craft.

Our hopes can rest believing that one day, the fantasy will become a reality.

Maybe it is all in our minds.

What we see in the other is what we want to see.

But slowly, the fantasy gives way to reality.

The fantasmic object fades away.