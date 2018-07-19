A kind of double distortion takes place every time we take a photo. The first distortion happens when we open our eyes, look at the world, and decide that we’d like to capture a fragment of it within a rectangular frame. The second level of distortion takes place when we look through the lens, because the lens itself never represents reality the way we see it.

What happens when you add a third layer of distortion into the mix and photograph your main subject through another object, like a mirror or a spoon or a piece of glass? That’s what I decided to play around with in this series. There is always something separating the lens from the subject. What we end up seeing when we look at these photos is reality’s cousin, three times removed. ♦