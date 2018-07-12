This time last year, my life was very different than it is now. I wanted to shoot a photo series in retrospect, to create a photographic account of what I was going through at the time. This wasn’t an effort to recreate the past in a visually accurate sense but rather in a way that felt emotionally true. While that period was going on I sort of felt like I’d be stuck in it forever, but now it’s a time in my life that I tend to romanticize, just because it’s over and I’m here now and I made it! ♦













