Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers.

Add some magic and mystery to your doors with these printable door hangers! Each is designed with a key-hole that reveals a dreamy landscape or fantasy world just waiting to be unlocked. Color the design of your choosing, cut the hanger and the inner circle out, and make your home even more a-door-able!

Escape to outer space with this door hanger:



Or, turn your door into a portal to the ocean with this design:



Transport yourself to the lush mountains with this door hanger:



And finally, turn your door into a scene from a fairytale with this design:



Enjoy! ♦