This is a series of photos I shot a little while ago, when I was really into indie coming-of-age films, where everything is lit in a dreamy hue and it makes you wish your life was a little more exciting. To incorporate the element of storytelling beyond just the images themselves, I added lyrics from some of my favorite songs. I think with these added to each image, the reader can draw their own conclusions and relate them back to themselves to create their own stories. ♦
Related Articles
July's theme is POINT OF VIEW. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
About Rookie
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here, and find out how to submit your work here!