This is a series of photos I shot a little while ago, when I was really into indie coming-of-age films, where everything is lit in a dreamy hue and it makes you wish your life was a little more exciting. To incorporate the element of storytelling beyond just the images themselves, I added lyrics from some of my favorite songs. I think with these added to each image, the reader can draw their own conclusions and relate them back to themselves to create their own stories. ♦













