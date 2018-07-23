As writers and artists, creative inspiration can lead us into uncomfortable territory, unleashing the urge to explore our demons, vices, insecurities, and indulgences. Beautiful things can come from examining and sharing the parts of ourselves we instinctively try to hide, which reveal us as flawed and vulnerable. But, of course, there’s a natural resistance that we must overcome in order to make those beautiful things happen. Here are some tips that, in my experience, make the process a lil’ less difficult. ♦
July's theme is POINT OF VIEW. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
About Rookie
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here, and find out how to submit your work here!