Inspiration comes in many forms to me, but sometimes you have to let yourself be inspired by others, the way they see the world, the magic in it, and how they embrace living in their own tiny creations. ♦
Related Articles
July's theme is POINT OF VIEW. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
About Rookie
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here, and find out how to submit your work here!