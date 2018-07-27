Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

July's theme is POINT OF VIEW. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Time to get up and moving! Here are some dancy songs that will get you to shake off whatever’s inside. Whether its for a last summer hurrah with pals, some pre-school year motivation, or simply having the time of your life, let the beat carry… you… away! ♦