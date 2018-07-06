This week’s playlist is about the way time can alter our point of view. It’s easy to romanticize the past once the pain is over, in the same way that it’s second nature for us to get anxious about what the future looks like even if it actually turns out to be totally fine. The way things feel when they’re happening to us is rarely how we anticipate they’ll be and even more rarely how we remember them after the fact. (Basically, what is time!?) Listen to these tunes and celebrate everything that has been and everything that will be. ♦