This playlist is compiled of songs where the artist shifts their attention from their own perspective, and decides to instead highlight the stories, experiences, or understandings of someone else. Whether inspired by the story of Nancy Spungen, Edie Sedgwick, Vincent Van Gogh, the paparazzi, a mother, a friend, a murderer, or a space-traveling vampire version of Al Pacino, all of these tunes give us a glimpse into the artist’s understanding of another’s point of view. ♦