Activists have been occupying the detention center in downtown L.A. since June 26. People are camping out in tents in protest of immigrant detention.

The driveway of the detention center.

The detention center.

“I’m here because I was raised by immigrant women and I know that if my family wouldn’t have had the same access to this country, my life and their lives would have been severely impacted and would have involved a lot more suffering.



I hope that [the protests] will raise awareness to people who are in the middle, to show that them being in the middle—that being silent or not coming out for immigrant families that are being torn apart by this administration—is really just the same as siding with this administration. I think it’s also important to be out here to show our solidarity for the families who have been torn apart and are being housed in cages right now so they’re not alone.



I think that in this country especially it’s important to recognize those individuals’ rights because we are on stolen land from the indigenous communities that have been nearly eradicated through genocide and it’s crazy to think that our administration and this country feels like people should have different rights because they came here at different times even though we all, except indigenous people, are immigrants to this country.



A lot of the speakers today were remarking that they’re not asking for open borders when we ask for a humane approach to asylum seekers, but I am saying open borders. I feel like for a country as rich as ours with such vast resources and with so much harm that we’ve inflicted on other countries that have led to people fleeing their countries, particularly in Central America, we should be approaching an open borders immigration policy to rectify all the shit that we’ve done to these other countries.” –Erika Thi Patterson, as told to Madeline Keyes-Levine