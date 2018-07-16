Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

July's theme is POINT OF VIEW. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

This Collage Kit by Lucia S. is full of colorful nature scenes and words of encouragement. Have fun creating your own dreamworld!

Download the first page of wildlife here:



Find these sweet scenes and encouraging words here:



Download this cool tiled background here:



And finally, liven up the scene with this hot pink background, found here:



Later in July, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Lucia’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Sunday, July 22. In your email, please use the subject line “July Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦