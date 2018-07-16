This Collage Kit by Lucia S. is full of colorful nature scenes and words of encouragement. Have fun creating your own dreamworld!
Download the first page of wildlife here:
Find these sweet scenes and encouraging words here:
Download this cool tiled background here:
And finally, liven up the scene with this hot pink background, found here:
Later in July, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Lucia’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Sunday, July 22. In your email, please use the subject line “July Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦