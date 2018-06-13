These photos are reminiscent of early summer, emphasizing those slow and wonderful moments of warmth that take hold of us every day. Those instinctual feelings of lightness are what make summer so dream-like. Even if it can often end up feeling wasted, these are the times where it feels nice to be wasting it anyways. Although the physical change is small, the emotional one can feel huge. On the East Coast, where the transition between seasons can seem excruciatingly slow, the promise of this dreaminess pulls us forward. We wanted to to capture this Dream Life and shed light on its effects. ♦











