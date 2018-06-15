Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

As the days get longer and the stress of school fades away, June is the perfect time to re-center yourself and relax before summer plans and activities get underway. This week’s playlist is your go-to soundtrack for sticking your head in the clouds on purpose and drifting off into a dreamland free of distractions. Whether you’re redecorating your bedroom, laying outside in the grass, or planning your next big adventure, these summery songs will wander with you through your wildest daydreams. ♦