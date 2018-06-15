Illustration by Kate Leib.

As the days get longer and the stress of school fades away, June is the perfect time to re-center yourself and relax before summer plans and activities get underway. This week’s playlist is your go-to soundtrack for sticking your head in the clouds on purpose and drifting off into a dreamland free of distractions. Whether you’re redecorating your bedroom, laying outside in the grass, or planning your next big adventure, these summery songs will wander with you through your wildest daydreams. ♦