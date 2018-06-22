Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Imagining what it would be like to reside in the dream world makes me think about what it’s like to be underwater. The odd reverberations and the feeling of floating remind me of the way everything can feel kind of blurry and heavy when our minds are making images in our sleep. These songs all have that subaquatic quality to them. They’re the perfect accompaniment to a daydreaming session. Let your mind float away! ♦