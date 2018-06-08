Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Sometimes it seems as though it’s impossible to find a song that isn’t about a dramatic, beautiful love story, or a tragic breakup. Instead, these songs come at love from a softer, more speculative angle. Whether it’s dreaming of the boy who sits across the room in class, the future with a lover, or moving on to something better, these starry-eyed singers are happy in their head. ♦