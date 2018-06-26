I just finished my freshman year of high school. What a year! At the time this comic was made, ninth grade was coming to an end. At the beginning of freshman year I made a comic about my preconceived notions and feelings going into high school, and I thought it would be interesting to complete this year with another comic reflecting on my first year of high school. ♦
