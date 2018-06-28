“Stability seemed to be a dream that I’d never be able to achieve.”
I’ve been riddled with neurosis the past couple of years & I always refused to get help. This year, something in me changed and the voices in my head became louder. I felt like an alien treading each day pretending like I was ok as I became more distant from myself & from other people. I truly miss myself.
It got to a point where I can’t take it any longer & the voices in my head finally caught up to me. It was time to admit that I needed help. It took a lot in me to reach out and be open to my friends and family.
I’m now getting the help I need; taking medication & going through psychotherapy. Things are slowly starting to look up now. –Jao San Pedro
