This month’s collage kit contains objects from that imagined perfect life: plastic fruit, a giant bed, Beyonce (obviously), the best pie on the planet, and all things floral and otherworldly. Construct your own dreamscape or create a visual representation of recent (day)dreams you’ve had. Enjoy!
Download these dreamy cutouts here:
Escape to faraway places with this page of backgrounds:
And finally, download these backgrounds here:
Later in June, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Alia’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Monday, June 18. In your email, please use the subject line “June Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦