Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

June's theme is DREAM LIFE. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

This month’s collage kit contains objects from that imagined perfect life: plastic fruit, a giant bed, Beyonce (obviously), the best pie on the planet, and all things floral and otherworldly. Construct your own dreamscape or create a visual representation of recent (day)dreams you’ve had. Enjoy!

Download these dreamy cutouts here:



Escape to faraway places with this page of backgrounds:



And finally, download these backgrounds here:



Later in June, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Alia’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Monday, June 18. In your email, please use the subject line “June Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦