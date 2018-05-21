This is a very personal diary about adventures on the border of Mexico (Tijuana and San Diego), as well as vulnerability as a process of growth and resistance. There’s enormous strength in feeling receptive and sensitive to our environment: it is necessary in order for us to react to the world and transform things that need to be changed in order for us to grow together. We need our friends and memories, even when they come with pain, and eventually, with some emotional labor or luck, the hurting may pass and the flashbacks will stay in the clouds for us to look to and learn from. ♦





















